Fervour marks Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations at Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has set up more than 90 counters in Tirupati for issuing Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tickets

January 02, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G.P. SHUKLA
The processional deities being taken out in a procession on a golden chariot at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala, on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi on Monday.

The processional deities being taken out in a procession on a golden chariot at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala, on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Religious fervour marked the Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on January 2 (Monday).

The temple was opened after the midnight for pre-dawn rituals, which were performed in ekantham (private), followed by the ceremonious opening of Vaikunta Dwaram – the passage encircling the sanctum sanctorum.

Devotees were allowed for the Vaikunta Dwara darshan from 6 a.m. after the VIP break darshan as a part of which many dignitaries including Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Madras High Court Chief Justice T. Raja, State Ministers, bureaucrats had darshan.

Later, the deities were taken out in a procession on a golden chariot. Thousands of devotees gathered on the Mada streets to catch a glimpse of the Lord. They chanted Govinda namam and dragged the chariot.

Florists from different parts of the state as well as neighboring States worked for three days in embellishing the inner precincts of the temple as well as the Vaikunta Dwaram.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has set up more than 90 counters in nine different locations in Tirupati for issuing the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tickets, in addition to an exclusive counter in Tirumala.

About 50,000 offline tokens are being made available at these counters daily. The TTD is allowing the devotees to have the darshan on their date of choice.

Speaking to media, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said that a decision had been taken not to entertain any recommendation letter for the darshan till the conclusion of the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan on January 11. However, it is subject to reappraisal depending upon the crowd.

