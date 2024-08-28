Fervour marks Utlotsavam in Tirumala

The ‘Utlotsavam’ festival, also known as Sikyotsavam, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour in Tirumala on Wednesday evening. This annual event, held on the day after Krishna Janmashtami, showcases the perfect blend of spirituality and sportsmanship.

The festival began with a grand procession of the deities of Lord Malayappa Swamy and Krishna Swamy on golden ‘Tiruchis’ around the mada streets surrounding the holy shrine.

Scores of youth, divided into groups, competed to capture the prize money tied atop a long wooden post smeared with oil to make a climb nearly impossible. The highlight of the event was the formation of a ‘human mountain’ to break the pot tied 25 feet from the ground.

Similar events were organised at Karnataka Chowltries, drawing huge crowds of pilgrims.

The TTD had cancelled all post-noon arjita sevas in view of the events.

Prominent attendees included senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala, TTD EO J. Syamala Rao, Additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary and CVSO Sridhar.