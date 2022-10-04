Fervour marks Surya Prabha vahanam procession

Lord Malayappa Swamy being taken out in a procession atop the Surya Prabha vahanam on the seventh day of the annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala on Monday.

Fervour marked the procession of the Surya Prabha vahanam on Monday on the seventh day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

The processional deity of Lord Malayappa Swamy dressed as Matsya Narayana rode the Surya Prabha vahanam, providing a visual treat to thousands of devotees who had lined up along the mada streets of the town.

Immense significance is attached to the vahana seva as it is believed that having darshan of the Lord atop the vahanam bestows health and prosperity.

Fifteen cultural troupes from various States took part in the procession that lasted for over two hours. The play regarding the solar system presented by Sri Garudadrivasa Bhajana Mandali from East Godavari was received well by the audience. Likewise, the artists from Karnataka dressed in various characters enthralled devotees with their display of certain important episodes from Ramayana.

Post-noon festivities included the conduct of Snapana Thirumanjanam to the deities inside the temple and the customary presentation of the golden umbrella by erstwhile ‘mirasidars’ of Kalyanakatta.

The golden umbrella which shall be fixed atop the wooden chariot in connection with the Rathotsavam on Tuesday was taken out in a procession around the mada streets of the shrine before it was handed over to temple authorities.

The day-long festivities drew to a close with the procession of Chandra Prabha vahanam in the night.