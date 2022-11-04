Fervour marks Sri Vishnu Saligrama Puja in Tirumala

ADVERTISEMENT

Fervour marked Sri Vishnu Saligrama Puja observed at Vasantha mandapam here on Friday.

The special fete was organised as part of the religious celebrations during the auspicious month of Kartikam.

The processional deities of Lord Malayappa and his two consorts along with Saligramas were taken out in a procession to the mandapam situated at the northwest corner behind the hill temple where the priests ceremoniously conducted ‘abhishekam’ and chanted ‘kshama mantras.’

The chief priest Venugopal Dikishitulu and Vedic scholars from Dharmagiri Veda patasala and National Sanskrit University took part in the celebrations.