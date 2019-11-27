Fervour marks Shobha Yatra of Lakshmi ‘kasula haram’

The ‘shobha yatra’ of the Lakshmi ‘kasula haram’ was held in a grand manner at Tirumala on Wednesday.

The ritual is held to mark the custom of Lord Venkateswara presenting jewels to his wife goddess Padmavati Ammavaru during the annual Karthika Brahmotsavams, currently under way at Tiruchanoor.

The antique jewel, generally adorned to the main deity inside the Tirumala temple, was taken out in a grand procession around the mada streets encircling the sacred shrine from where priests and authorities later carried it down to Tirupati on foot.

On reaching the Pasupu Mandapam situated on the outskirts of Tiruchanoor, TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy formally handed it over to Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal who in turn handed it over to the temple priests after again taking it in a procession around the shrine.

The jewel will be adorned to the deity on the eve of the auspicious Gaja and Garuda Vahana Sevas.