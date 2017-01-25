Fervour marks ‘Sambara jaatara’

For the first time, the police used drones and CC cameras to monitor security at the annual ‘Sirimanotsavam’ of Sri Polamamba at Sambara, prominently known as ‘Sambara Polamamba Jaatara’, on Tuesday. Some 900 police personnel were deployed for bandobust. The ‘jaatara’ passed off peacefully.

According to unofficial estimates, over two lakh devotees from the three North Andhra coastal districts, Odisha and Chhattisgarh stood patiently in long queues since early hours, offered prayers to the presiding deity, and witnessed the ‘Sirimanotsavam’. Temple chief priest Perapu Rama Rao mounted the ceremonial pole that was fixed to a chariot.

Devotees pulled the chariot through the streets of the village and brought back to the temple for ‘Anupotsavam’ on Wednesday. Devotees hurled bananas as an offering to the deity.

Among those who offered prayers at the temple include MLC D. Jagadeeswara Rao, former MLA from Salur R.P. Banj Deo, Parvathipuram MLA Bobbili Chiranjeevulu, Collector Vivek Yadav and ITDA Project Officer Lakshmi Sha.

Special buses

The A.P. State Road Transport Corporation operated 160 buses from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts. Some voluntary organisations supplied drinking water sachets and ‘pulihara’ packets to the devotees.

Following reports of lack of basic facilities at the temple, Collector Yadav told correspondents that CC roads would be laid in place of kutcha roads. Permanent arrangements for drinking water, barricades for queue lines and community toilets would be in place by next year.