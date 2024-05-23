ADVERTISEMENT

Fervour marks Rathotsavam at Govindaraja temple

Published - May 23, 2024 08:26 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Deity of Govindaraja dressed as a soldier on horseback, was carried in a procession on the ‘Aswa Vahanam’ in the evening

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Devotees pull the huge wooden chariot carrying the processional deities of Lord Govindaraja and His consorts in Tirupati as part of the annual Brahmotsavams on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The huge wooden chariot was cheerfully pulled by the devotees around the four ‘mada’ streets of the temple here on Thursday, as part of the ‘Rathotsavam’ festival observed on the eighth day of the annual ‘Brahmotsavams’ at Sri Govindaraja Swami temple here.

ADVERTISEMENT

With idols of various mythological characters on its four sides and flowers of varied hues dangling from the top, the chariot carrying the deities of Sri Govindaraja and His consorts, Sridevi and Bhudevi, wore a resplendent look.

The chariot pulling began at the auspicious hours early in the day. It was pulled across Car Street, Karnala Street, Beri Street, and Gandhi Road before reaching its originating point in over three hours.

In the evening, the deity of Govindaraja was dressed as a soldier on horseback and carried in a procession on the ‘Aswa Vahanam’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US