Fervour marks Rathotsavam at Govindaraja temple

The huge wooden chariot was cheerfully pulled by the devotees around the four ‘mada’ streets of the temple here on Thursday, as part of the ‘Rathotsavam’ festival observed on the eighth day of the annual ‘Brahmotsavams’ at Sri Govindaraja Swami temple here.

ADVERTISEMENT

With idols of various mythological characters on its four sides and flowers of varied hues dangling from the top, the chariot carrying the deities of Sri Govindaraja and His consorts, Sridevi and Bhudevi, wore a resplendent look.

The chariot pulling began at the auspicious hours early in the day. It was pulled across Car Street, Karnala Street, Beri Street, and Gandhi Road before reaching its originating point in over three hours.

In the evening, the deity of Govindaraja was dressed as a soldier on horseback and carried in a procession on the ‘Aswa Vahanam’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.