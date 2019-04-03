Fervour marks Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam at Tirumala

Religious ecstasy marked the Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam on Tuesday at the temple of Lord Venkateswara.

The festival was performed as a prelude to the Telugu Vikarinama Ugadi New Year slated for April 6.

While the main idol was provided with a water proof covering the idols of other ‘parivara devatas’ were temporarily removed from inside the sanctum sanctorum enabling the temple staff undertake the cleansing operation. A big contingent of TTD personnel led by the TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal took part in the festival where in a herbal paste containing a rich aromatic mixture of refined camphor, vermilion, turmeric and other ingredients that as disinfectant were applied to the roof, walls and pillars inside the sanctum as well as at other sub temples situated inside the temple complex.

The festival lasted for more than four hours and the ‘darshan’ lines which were partially interrupted resumed in the afternoon after the completion of the festival.