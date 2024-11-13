Fervour marks ‘Kaisika Dwadasi’ at Tirumala

Fervour marked ‘Kaisika Dwadasi’ celebrations at the Lord Venkateswara temple, here on Wednesday.

As part of the festival, the idol of ‘Ugra Srinivasa’, which is brought out of the sanctum sanctorum only once in a year on the auspicious Dwadasi, was paraded around the thoroughfares of the temple amid drizzles between 4.30 a.m. to 5.30 a.m.. Later ‘Asthanam’ was ceremoniously conducted at Bangaru Vakili, where priests recited the mythological story of an ardent devotee of the deity ‘Nambaduvan’ from ‘Kaisika Puranam’.

Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) S. Sridhar, Peishkar Ramakrishna and others were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.