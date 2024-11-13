Fervour marks ‘Kaisika Dwadasi’ at Tirumala

Fervour marked ‘Kaisika Dwadasi’ celebrations at the Lord Venkateswara temple, here on Wednesday.

As part of the festival, the idol of ‘Ugra Srinivasa’, which is brought out of the sanctum sanctorum only once in a year on the auspicious Dwadasi, was paraded around the thoroughfares of the temple amid drizzles between 4.30 a.m. to 5.30 a.m.. Later ‘Asthanam’ was ceremoniously conducted at Bangaru Vakili, where priests recited the mythological story of an ardent devotee of the deity ‘Nambaduvan’ from ‘Kaisika Puranam’.

Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) S. Sridhar, Peishkar Ramakrishna and others were also present.