Fervour marks ‘Garuda Seva’ at Tirumala

High Court Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari during the ‘Garuda Seva’ ritual on Tuesday.

Tirumala

21 October 2020 01:08 IST

High Court Chief Justice takes part in the rituals

Religious fervour marked the auspicious ‘Garuda Seva’ on the fifth day of the Navaratri Brahmotsavams at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on Tuesday .

Lord Malayappa Swamy mounted atop the golden Garuda vahanam at the Kalyanotswava mandapam inside the temple. Garuda, the celestial carrier of the Lord, was adorned with precious jewels like Makara Kanti, diamond-studded golden crown, Saligrama Haram and others.

Even as the rituals were confined to the inner precincts of the temple, in strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, devotees gathered at the open space in front of the main temple complex.

In the morning, Lord Malayappa Swamy, adorned as Mohiniwas paraded on a flower bedecked ivory palanquin to Kalyanotsava mandapam from the Ranganayakula mandapam where the priests carried out the customary rituals.

Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheswari took part in the ‘Garuda Seva’ rituals.

On his arrival at the main temple complex, Justice Maheswari was accorded a traditional welcome by the temple authorities.After taking part in the rituals, he offered prayers to the presiding deity. Tirumala Tiruapti Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive Officer A.V Dharma Reddy, Chittoor District Collector Narayan Bharat Gupta, Superintendent of Police Ramesh Reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti welcomed Justice Maheswari on his arrival at the Padmavati guest house earlier in the day.