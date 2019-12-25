Fervour marks Christmas celebrations in Prasanthi Nilayam

Themed ‘The Power of Love’, Christmas celebrations were organised on a grand scale at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi of Anantapur district, on Wednesday.

A collective of international choristers sang carols at daybreak, and later ‘Rudram’ chanting took place in the morning. Violin Bands from the primary and higher secondary school played strings of holistic tunes separately. The Prasanthi Nilayam brass band played some thematic numbers.

In the final session, the band of Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning (SSSIL) performed. Later ‘bhajans’ began, and students offered handmade Christmas greetings to Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

A ‘Mangala Arathi’ was also performed, marking the end of the proceedings.