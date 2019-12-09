Fervour marks Chakra Theertha Mukkoti at Tirumala

Fervour marked the annual Chakra Theertha Mukkoti observed on Monday at the famous hill temple of Lord Venkateswara.

In connection with the religious event, the priests trekked all the way to the Chakra Theertham situated about two kilometres amid the thick Tirumala forests along with the temple paraphernalia and carried out special pujas to presiding deities of Lord Chakrathalwar, Narasimha Swamy and Hanuman.

Immense importance is attached to the sacred water body which according to ‘Varaha puranam’ is regarded as one of the top seven ‘theerthams’ atop the town.

After the completion of religious formalities, the authorities also carried out the distribution of ‘anna prasadam’ to the devotees who had thronged the place in thousands.