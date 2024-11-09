ADVERTISEMENT

Fervour marks annual ‘Pushpa Yagam’ at Tirumala

Published - November 09, 2024 08:25 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The festivities begin with ‘Snapana Thirumanjanam’ to the deities of Lord Malayappa and his two consorts

The Hindu Bureau

Priests performing  ‘Pushpa Yagam’ at Tirumala temple on Saturday.

Fervour marked the annual ‘Pushpa Yagam’ festival observed at the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Saturday. Around nine tonnes of aromatic flowers of varied hues donated by devotees from within the State and neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were utilised in the festival.

The festivities took off to a religious start, with ‘Snapana Thirumanjanam’ to the deities of Lord Malayappa and his two consorts, followed by the ‘Pushpa Yagam’ in the afternoon. The deities were seated atop a high golden altar as the priests showered flowers on them amid chanting of verses from the scriptures. As soon as the floral mounds touched the chin of the deities, the priests cleared them and repeated the spiritual exercise for about 18 times.

Earlier, a team of around 300 Srivari seva volunteers and employees led by the TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary carried the flowers in a grand procession from the garden office and handed them over to the priests inside the temple.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US