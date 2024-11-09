Fervour marks annual ‘Pushpa Yagam’ at Tirumala

Fervour marked the annual ‘Pushpa Yagam’ festival observed at the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Saturday. Around nine tonnes of aromatic flowers of varied hues donated by devotees from within the State and neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were utilised in the festival.

The festivities took off to a religious start, with ‘Snapana Thirumanjanam’ to the deities of Lord Malayappa and his two consorts, followed by the ‘Pushpa Yagam’ in the afternoon. The deities were seated atop a high golden altar as the priests showered flowers on them amid chanting of verses from the scriptures. As soon as the floral mounds touched the chin of the deities, the priests cleared them and repeated the spiritual exercise for about 18 times.

Earlier, a team of around 300 Srivari seva volunteers and employees led by the TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary carried the flowers in a grand procession from the garden office and handed them over to the priests inside the temple.

