Fervour marks ‘Ankurarpanam’ at Tirumala

Published - October 03, 2024 08:11 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Spiritual fervour marked the ‘Ankurarpanam’ festival at the Tirumala temple of Lord Venkateswara on Thursday. The festival was observed as a prelude to the nine-day annual Navaratri Brahmotsavams scheduled to take off with ‘Dwajarohanam’ on Friday.

Special rituals were observed at the ‘yagasala’ inside the temple followed by the ceremonious sowing of ‘navadhanyas’ (nine sacred grains) in earthen pots.

TTD Executive Officer (EO) J. Shyamala Rao, Additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary, JEOs Smt. Gouthami and Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sridhar were prominent among others present.

