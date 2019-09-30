Fervour marks ‘Ankurarpanam’ at Tirumala

Splendour marked the Ankurarpanam festival observed on Sunday at the sacred abode of Lord Venkateswara. Immense significance is attached to the festival which is observed as a prelude to all the major events.

With the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara scheduled to take off to a colourful start on Monday the festival was ceremoniously observed at the hill temple amid great religious ecstasy.

Lord Viswaksena, the commander-in-chief of the army of Lord’s domain equipped with his celestial ‘Panchayudas’, went around the mada streets to take stock of the arrangements being made for the conduct of the mega religious carnival which according to mythology is believed to have been performed by none other Lord Brahma himself.

In course of his inspections, he also collects ‘putta mannu’ (sacred earth) from Vasantha Mandapam situated at the south-west corner of the hill temple for use at yagasala inside the main temple complex.

After the religious formalities, the priests ceremoniously sowed the ‘nava dhanyams’ for germination in the sacred earthen pots known as ‘palikas’ inside the yagasala.

Adding grandeur to the festival, the TTD has also commissioned about half-a-dozen elephants couple of horses and bulls which march ahead of the two-time daily processions of the Lord on various ‘vahanams’.

Precious jewels

Meanwhile, the main deity inside the sanctum sanctorum was also adorned with antique and precious jewels like centuries old Makara Kanti, diamond-studded golden crown, Kati Varada hastams, Surya Katari, Nagabharanams and Pattu Peethambaram – the heaviest of all the ornaments made up of more than 60 kg gold.