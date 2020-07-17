Fervour marks Anivara Asthanam at Tirumala

Fervour marked the annual Anivara Asthanam at the Lord Venkateswara temple here on Thursday.
Asthanam was rendered upon the deities of Malayappa Swamy and his two consorts seated atop the golden Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam in the presence of Viswaksena, the commander-in-chief of the army of the Lord, at Bangaru Vakili followed by other festivities in adherence to the COVID health advisories.
As is the tradition, both senior and junior pontiffs of the temple along with TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Executive Officer Anilkumar Singhal and Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy presented four pairs of silk vastrams to be adorned to the deities.
Earlier, the authorities from the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple at Srirangam in Tamil Nadu customarily presented six pairs of silk vastrams to the temple which were carried in a procession from the Bedi Anjaneyaswamy temple after going around the mada streets.
However, the procession of Pushpa Pallaki on the thoroughfares of the hill town was not observed this time owing to COVID-19 restrictions.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath