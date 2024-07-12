ADVERTISEMENT

Fertility rate in Andhra Pradesh stands at 1.5, says official

Published - July 12, 2024 06:43 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Special Chief Secretary (Medical Health and Family Welfare) M.T. Krishna Babu gives credit to the continuous hard work of the government

Nellore Sravani

Despite challenges, the government has succeeded in stabilising the population growth in Andhra Pradesh, says Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) M.T. Krishna Babu. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The fertility rate in Andhra Pradesh stands at 1.5 and this is the result of the continuous hard work of the government over the past several years, Special Chief Secretary (Medical Health and Family Welfare) M.T. Krishna Babu has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unveiling the campaign posters on safe deliveries on the World Population Day at Mangalagiri on July 11 (Thursday), Mr. Krishna Babu said despite challenges, the government has succeeded in stabilising the population growth in Andhra Pradesh. “However, there is still a long way to go,” he said.

Mr. Krishna Babu said that the State registers nearly 8 lakh deliveries every year. “The health department is conducting anaemia and haemoglobin tests for pregnant women. We also provide free transport facility for high-risk pregnant women to reach the nearest government hospital,” Mr. Krishna Babu said.

“We can bring down maternal and child mortality rates if we pay more attention to issues such as women getting married and conceiving before the age of 18 and reducing the gap between pregnancies,” he said, adding that local government leaders, self-help groups should join hands to make this possible.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He instructed the officials to undertake campaigns to create awareness among couples on when to plan pregnancy to ensure that the mother and child are safe, and also on the gap one needs to maintain after the first delivery.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US