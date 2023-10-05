Fencing gaining popularity in Srikakulam

October 05, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Srikakulam district, which has produced such great sportspersons as Kodi Ramamurthy Naidu and Karnam Malleswari, and is now becoming a hub for the combat sport of fencing, providing many opportunities for youth in state and national-level competitions.

Apart from fame, those who stand out in the sport are also able to obtain seats in reputable educational institutions under sports quota. One of them is Gurugubelli Akshaya, a national-level fencer who recently got admission in Guntur Medical College under the quota after she cleared NEET-2023.

Apart from Ms. Akshaya, Badi Pujita, K. Sai Preetham, S. Goutham Chandra, Sri Sahiti, Hima Sai Varsha, Meghana and a few others are also proving to be quite good at the sport, and Ms. Pujita is likely to get a seat in a veterinary medical college soon.

Sports coach of Nethaji Subhash National Institute Jogipati Vamsi and advisor of Fencing Association of Srikakulam Taekwondo Srinivas have also felicitated Ms. Askshya and Ms. Pujita for their success in both academics and fencing.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Vamsi urged the government to create infrastructure for the sport and supply equipment to students below the poverty line so that more youth from Srikakulam represent the State and India in future events.

Mr. Srinivas said the sport equips the players with self-defence techniques and helps them develop discipline and physical fitness.

As for the prices of the equipment, he said the sword, fencing jacket (torso) and other items cost around ₹20,000 to ₹40,000 depending upon their quality.

Players can participate in three categories—Foil, Epee and Sabre, a war game. Currently, around 100 students are getting trained in the sport at a private town hall in Srikakulam in the absence of a dedicated stadium.

