HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

FEMMI urges NITI Aayog for uniform mineral policy across India

Along with FEMMI vice-president P. Ramakrishna, he submitted a memorandum to NITI Aayog member V. K. Saraswat in New Delhi.

September 19, 2023 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Federation of Minor Minerals national secretary general C.H. Rao submitting a memorandum to NITI Aayog member V. K. Sarswat, in New Delhi.

Federation of Minor Minerals national secretary general C.H. Rao submitting a memorandum to NITI Aayog member V. K. Sarswat, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Federation of Minor Minerals Industry (FEMMI) national general secretary C. H. Rao urged NITI Aayog to implement uniform mineral policy across India in the name of One Nation-One Mineral-One Tax’ system to ensure supply of minerals in a transparent and simplified manner which would ensure speedy growth of industries in the country.

Along with FEMMI vice-president P. Ramakrishna, he submitted a memorandum to NITI Aayog member V. K. Saraswat in New Delhi a couple of days ago while explaining heavy tax burden and complicated procedures being adopted by various States in extraction of mineral wealth.

Mr. Rao who recently organised a meeting with stakeholders of mineral business activities in Srikakulam told The Hindu on September 19 that many experienced persons were also hesitating to take mining leases and participate in auctions with complicated procedures.

According to him lease holders are burdened with consideration tax, pandemic tax, premium tax, security deposit, production shortfall tax. The supply of minerals was affected very badly with the extraction process was stalled at many areas such as Srikakulam and Vizianagaram other places.

“We requested the Union government to make necessary changes in Minor Mineral Development and Regulation Act-1957 to simplify procedures and give necessary instructions to the States as the subject comes under concurrent list. One Nation-One Tax system will force all State governments to adopt rules in accordance to the guidelines of the Union government.,” said Mr. Rao.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.