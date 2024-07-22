FEMMI urges government to restore online permit system for mining activities in Andhra Pradesh

Federation of Minor Minerals Industry (FEMMI) secretary general Ch. Rao on Monday urged the State government to restore the online permit system for mining activities and establish redressal cells in all the districts to look into the problems of the industry.

Along with the vice-chairman of the federation Boddu Subbarao and, representatives M. Anjaneyulu and S. Sambaiah, he met Minister for Mines Kollu Ravindra in Amaravati and explained the challenges being faced by the industry with the imposition of Consideration Tax, Consent of Establishment, Consent for Operation fee and others during the YSRCP government. He urged the TDP government to organise a one-day workshop on mining issues since the Minister for Information Technology Nara Lokesh used to raise the issues of the mining industry and controversial GOs issued by YSRCP government while taking part in Yuvagalam public meetings across the State.

He has said that the association submitted a detailed representation to the Minister and Principal Secretary of Mines Mukesh Kumar Meena to instil confidence among the entrepreneurs who faced many hurdles, huge taxation and complicated leasing rules and regulations.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Rao urged the government to introduce lease renewals for 50 years as per the The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act so that entrepreneurs would take risks and invest more in the sector. He sought implementation of Granite Conservation and Development Rules (GCDR) with regard to granite lease renewals to revive the industry which had collapsed in several districts including Srikakulam and Prakasam.

“The government should adopt a first-cum-first-served system in sanctioning leases while removing the auction system. As many as 20,000 mineral applications have been pending before the introduction of the auction system. The new government can process all those pending applications to encourage the entrepreneurs who will ensure local employment and generate income for the exchequer,” Mr. Rao said.

He urged removal of the third party revenue collection system and introduction of an online system for transparency in mining industry activities. He has also urged the Minister for uniform mineral taxation policy in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Union government.