FEMMI Secretary General urges Andhra Pradesh government to issue transport permits to protect struggling mining industries

Federation of Minor Minerals Industry (FEMMI) Secretary General C. H. Rao on Sunday appealed to the Andhra Pradesh government to issue transport permits in the districts immediately to protect the mining industries which were either unable to export granite and other minerals abroad or cater to the local processing industries.

He said the mining industries have been facing problems with the non-availability of transport permits since June 4, 2024. He has said that it had also turned the industries into non-performing Assets (NPAs) in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Chittoor, Anantapur, Kadapa and partly in Nellore district in the State. He said that a 450% increase in the tax burden by the previous government had already led to the closure of 1,635 out of 3,800 industries in the State.

Speaking to The Hindu here, he urged the State government to address the grievances of the industries and bring reforms in the mining sector after a thorough discussion with the representatives of mining associations. He urged the government to process 20,000 pending applications for mining activity across the State.

According to Mr. Rao, there are instances in the States of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, where the ineffective policies were revisited and reversed and it was time the Andhra Pradesh government came to the rescue of the mining industry by revising the policies.

“The mining industry supports over 1.2 million direct and indirect jobs across the State. If the new government adopts industry-friendly policies and reduces direct and indirect tax burden, it will enable entrepreneurs to invest more, expand mining activity and provide more jobs. FEMMI is eagerly waiting for a positive response from Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for a meeting with the representatives of FEMMI to discuss policies, problems and prospects of the minor mineral mining industry,” Mr. Rao said.

