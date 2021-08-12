Female infant’s body found in pvt. hospital’s water sump

ELURU

12 August 2021 00:52 IST

Parents, grandmother taken into custody

In a shocking incident, police recovered the body of a 14-day-old female infant from a water sump of a private hospital in the city on Wednesday.

Police took the infant’s parents — K. Hari Krishna and K. Mahalakshmi — and grandmother Vishalakshi, all hailing from Bapulapadu in Krishna district.

According to sources, the couple got married six years ago. Ms. Mahalakshmi gave birth to the baby at a private hospital in Eluru 14 days ago. As the baby’s health condition was not good, the couple admitted her into Sai Children’s Hospital, at R.R. Peta, three days ago.

Doctors discharged the baby from the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Parents’ version

Ms. Mahalakshmi told the police that she called her husband on his mobile phone and informed him that their baby was missing. Mr. Hari Krishna then reportedly went to the hospital and alerted the hospital staff and the police, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Dev Sharma.

The II Town Police who visited the hospital traced the infant’s body floating in the water sump, located on the hospital premises, the SP said.

“The baby’s mother and grandmother were at the hospital and Hari Krishna was away at the time of the incident. We are observing CCTV footage to ascertain more facts,” said Eluru DSP O. Dileep Kiran.

Murder case registered

“No external injuries were found on the infant’s body. The body has been sent for a post-mortem. A case under Section 302 IPC (murder) has been registered and an investigation is on,” Mr. Dileep Kiran said.

District Woman Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department Project Director (PD) K. Vijaya Kumari said that the WD&CW officials were inquiring into the inhuman killing of the infant.

West Godavari District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Ch. Surya Chakraveni said the staff were collecting details of the infant’s family members in the village.

“We are inquiring into whether the baby’s parents had any quarrel in the hospital ward, or tried to sell the baby at the hospital. The hospital staff will also be questioned,” said Ms. Surya Chakraveni.