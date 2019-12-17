Female foeticide: quack arrested

A five-member team of surgeons and gynaecologists at the SVRR Government Hospital in Tirupati succeeded in saving the life of a housewife (25) who developed complications following a alleged messy female foeticide by a woman quack.

The woman underwent abortion on November 30 near Chittoor. Following acute pain in the abdomen, family members approached an RMP, who in turn advised them to rush her to the SVRR Hospital. The doctors saved her life after a five-hour long surgery on December 15. Police took the quack, identified as Akhilandeswari, into custody on Tuesday and launched an investigation to identify as to which scan centre had revealed the gender of the child.

‘Sex determination test’

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) M. Penchalaiah told The Hindu that a pregnant woman of Irala mandal near Chittoor, who already had two daughters, along with her family members approached a scan centre here for sex determination test . After confirming that it was a female foetus, the family approached a quack, who incidentally works as Arogya Mitra in a government hospital at Chittoor. “The procedure went wrong with the intestines of the woman getting pulled,” the DMHO said.

“At the SVRR hospital, the team of doctors removed a portion of the intestines, which suffered gangrene. It is a second birth for the woman,” Dr Penchalaih said.

The DMHO said the family members were not able to locate the exact address of the centre.

A couple of months ago, a 20-year-old girl student had died while undergoing abortion at an RMP clinic in Nagari. Police had then booked a case against the girl’s lover and the RMP.

Emergency meeting

Meanwhile, Dr Penchalaih said that an emergency meeting was held with the operators of as many as 210 scan centres here. The prime staff were warned against violating the norms of the PCPNDT Act. All scan centre operators were asked to compulsorily maintain proper records of all patients and adhere to the rules and regulations guiding their establishments.