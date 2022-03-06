Female achievers to share their experiences on Women’s Day

Taneti Vanitha, Talasila Raghuram and Vasireddy Padma review arrangements at IGMC

Women Development and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha and AP Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma arriving at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Sunday.. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Taneti Vanitha, Talasila Raghuram and Vasireddy Padma review arrangements at IGMC

Women entrepreneurs, Mayors, Ministers, MLAs and MLCs, social service activists and bureaucrats will share their experiences during the International Women’s Day celebrations, to be held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on March 8.

Women celebrities, NGO organisers, IAS and IPS officers, judiciary officers, Mahila police, doctors, sports personalities, researchers and students of various universities and colleges will take part in the celebrations.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Women Development and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha, other Ministers, Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma and other VIPs will grace the International Women’s Day programme.

Students of various educational institutes and NGO homes will perform cultural shows. Officers will speak about the Disha App, Disha Bill, and schemes like the Amma Vodi and Jagananna Vidya Deevena that benefit women and girl students in the State.

The Chief Minister will release the action plan of AP Women’s Commission and the delegates will present the resolutions taken in the recent National Women’s Parliament, said Ms. Padma.

Ms. Vanitha, along with MLA and Chief Minister’s programme coordinator Talasila Raghuram and Ms. Padma, reviewed the arrangements for the International Women’s Day programme at the stadium on Sunday.

“Inspirational speeches, cultural shows, felicitations and success stories of women will mark the celebrations,” Ms. Padma said. Meanwhile, the Vijayawada City Police imposed traffic restrictions on M.G. Road and at some junctions in the city ahead of the International Women’s Day celebrations at IGMC on Tuesday.