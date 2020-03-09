Feel free to walk into Disha Police Station: Chittoor Collector

District Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta and Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar on Sunday formally inaugurated the Disha Police Station here in presence of the women police personnel and representatives of voluntary organizations and members of the Judiciary.

Facilities

Inaugurating the station, Collector Gupta said the station has been well-equipped and would work in a people-friendly manner. “There are rest rooms and a waiting room for the complainants. A special zone for the children accompanying them will also be ready soon,” he said, adding that those in need of help should utilize the services without any fear.

Objectives

SP Senthil Kumar said that all the cases pertaining to violence against women in the district would be handled by the Disha Police Station. “The prime objective of the station is to expedite the process of filing cases and charge-sheets, investigation and pursuing the cases in the courts,” he said.

The SP said that the station would function in coordination with the women police personnel, who are exclusively meant for dealing with cases of violence against women at the grassroot level in the villages.

“Women can approach the police station at any time, as it will function round the clock. Cases pertaining to outraging the modesty of women, eve-teasing and other grave offences will be handled by the women personnel at the Disha station at the district headquarters,” Mr Senthil Kumar said.

Additional SP K. Krishnarjuna Rao, Deputy SP (Chittoor) Eeshwar Reddy, circle-inspectors and sub-inspectors from all over the district were present.

Tirupati

Disha Police Stations, which are being inaugurated across the State in phases, will go a long way in instilling confidence in women and ensuring their protection through its mobile application, said Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta.

Marking the International Women’s Day, the State police department is leaving no stone unturned to reach out to women through the model police station for speedy disposal of women-related cases such as sexual harassment, child abuse and domestic violence. Chittoor district’s first Disha police station was opened near the Tirupati East PS by Mr. Gupta, in the presence of Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) A. Ramesh Reddy and TTD’s Chief Vigilance and security officer Gopinath Jatti. In Kadapa, Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan appealed to the policemen to dedicate themselves to the safety and security of women. Awareness on the law would be created by holding meetings in schools and colleges.

Kurnool

The district police officials here opened a Disha Police Station on Sunday. Kurnool Range DIG P. Venkataramireddy, District Collector G. Veerapandian and Superintendent of Police Fakeerappa Kaginelli took part in the event.

Speaking at a meeting arranged on the occasion, Mr. Veerapandian said, “The police station offers a healthy environment for women to express their concerns courageously,” he said.

Speaking after him, Mr. Fakeerappa announced that all police stations in the district would be made women-friendly.

“A total of 35 members will be working at the Disha Police Station. Two DSPs, two circle inspectors, five sub-inspectors. 50% of the workforce will be women,” he added.

Anantapur

A Disha Police Station was formally thrown open to public by Deputy Inspector General of Police Kanthi Rana Tata and District Collector Gandham Chandrudu at a function attended by people from a cross-section of society.

The Collector said: “The Disha Police Station and the proposed system of speedy justice in cases of crimes against women will be looked after by two police officers of Deputy-Superintendents of Police, two Circle Inspectors, six Sub-Inspectors, six Assistant Sub-Inspectors, three head constables, six women constables, five male constables, and six other outsourced persons to handle data-entry, counselling of complainants or the accused.”

Additional allowance

Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu said while the speed of investigation, filing of charge-sheet, trial in the court would be enhanced, a conducive atmosphere would be created to meet the deadline of filing a charge-sheet in 7 days and conviction in 21 days.

“To incentivise all these, the staff working in Disha Police Station will get 30% additional allowance,” he said. Giving the example of a case in Chittoor, where a death sentence was passed within 90 days of the crime, the DIG said women could make use of the Disha App on their phones for SOS messages.

Mahila Police Station, which used to function from Court Road, will now shift opposite III Town Police Station and it is an air conditioned room with separate cubicles and chambers for the police personnel and facilities for the complainants.

While complaints would now be lodged under existing Cr.P.C. and IPC sections, once Disha Bill becomes an Act after the Central Government’s approval, complaints would be dealt with under the sections/provisions of the Disha Act.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu said as a safety gesture towards women employees in the distict, none would be given ‘Professional Assignments’ between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. the next day.