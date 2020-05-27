Feeding the needy, every day of the lockdown

TIRUPATI

27 May 2020 23:13 IST

A couple has been unfailingly serving breakfast to the underprivileged at Alipiri

A family has been serving breakfast to the underprivileged sections of society every day since the lockdown came into force, at Alipiri.

Prayaga Subrahmanyam, who retired as a General Manager at Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Hyderabad and is now settled in Tirupati, reaches Alipiri along with his family members every morning to serve nutritional breakfast to the needy, mostly comprising ascetics and beggars. The breakfast comprises boiled eggs, bread, cheese sandwiches and fruits.

The family tries to minimise the use of plastic in the entire process, be it in the form of carry bags, plates or glasses. While serving, the family chants ‘Govindanamam’, though not insisting on the beneficiaries to do the same.

“We counsel and persuade all the 55 recipients to follow social distancing among themselves and have successfully brought about a change in them,” his wife Arunakumari Prayaga, a professor of pathology at SVIMS University, said.

The couple’s son P. Krishna Venkatesh, who works at an automobile company in Bengaluru, has been held up here due to the lockdown. He too joins his parents sharp at 8 a.m. every day to serve breakfast. “We don’t look at the money incurred every day as an expense, but as our contribution towards ‘Govinda Seva’, a service to society,” Mr. Subrahmanyam said.