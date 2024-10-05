Feedback system launched in Durga temple at Vijayawada, devotees share suggestions for improvement of facilities

With the officials launching feedback system atop Indrakeeladri, devotees gave suggestions on the quality of services being offered by the temple authorities during the ongoing Dasara Navarathri Utsavams.

The Revenue, Police, Endowments and other departments officials were seen collecting opinion from the devotees on the arrangements made for Dasara festivities.

Devotees can drop their suggestions in the boxes arranged at various places. They can also upload their opinion on the App designed by the officials and give their valuable suggestions for betterment of services, said the officials.

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, NTR District Collector G. Srijana said that online feedback system has been launched for the first time during the ongoing Dasara Navarathri Utsavams.

“We are collecting opinions from the devotees on quality of Laddu Prasadam, Anna Prasadam, maintenance of queue lines, arrangement of darshanam, distribution of buttermilk and water packets in queue lines, services to senior citizens and mentally retarded and persons with disabilities, sanitation and other facilities,” Ms. Srijana said. The feedback from the devotees would help extend better services atop Indrakeeladri, she added.

Ms. Srijana, who visited the queue lines, Anna Prasadam, sale of laddu prasadam at the counters and volunteer services has directed the officers to be polite with the devotees and provide good darshanam for them.

“The quality of laddu prasadam is good. Volunteers were distributing water packets to the devotees waiting in the queue lines. I had good darshan of the deity,” said a devotee K. Parvathi, who visited the temple from Nuzvid of Eluru district.