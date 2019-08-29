FedServ launches operations in Vizag

Federal Operations and Services Ltd (FedServ), a wholly owned subsidiary of Federal Bank, was formally launched at Fintech Valley here on Thursday. This will be the second unit of FedServ after the first one was set up at Kochi in December, 2018 to meet its own requirement.

The operations in Visakhapatnam, which were kicked off with a workforce of 33, will be increased to 385 in next two years, FedServ COO and Director Shalini Warrier said.

The new office complex was inaugurated at Fintech Valley jointly by K. Rambrahmam & Sons director K.V. Krishna Kumar and medical director of A.S. Raja Blood Bank A. Sugandhi.

FedServ will serve Federal Bank in data entry operations and allied activities for channel registration and payments and call centre operations, monitoring and follow-up activities, debit card/credit card printing and delivery, IT support, software development, vendor management and data analysis.

Ms. Warrier along with FedServ cahirman C. Balagopal, president Johnson K. Jose and others attended the launching function.

Branch network

She said FedServ was mandated to integrate and handle all operational activities of the parent company-Federal Bank for data security, efficiency and reliability. Federal Bank has 1,251 branches across the country with a business mix (deposits and advances) of ₹1,244 crore during 2018-19.

Asked why Visakhapatnam has been preferred as the second centre to establish FedServ, Ms. Warrier said availability of talent pool from various educational institutions, low cost of operations and startup ecosystem had led to their decision to set up FedServ in Visakhapatnam. She said they were getting a lot of support from the State government.