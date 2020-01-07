Federation chairman post is our right, say Kurnool fisherfolk

Fisherfolk of Kurnool alleged that injustice is being done to the community of the region in the matter of appointment of chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh State Fishermen Cooperative Societies Federation (AFCOF).

Former director of Fisherman Corporation B.S. Naveen Kumar told The Hindu that the post was given to Nellore during the TDP regime, and later a person from Krishna district was chosen. This time too, the post is once again set to go to Nellore, thus denying the fishermen of Kurnool their due.

“Rayalaseema fisherfolk have not been given even one State-level position,” he claimed.

Rayalaseema in-charge of the National Fisherman Association expressed concerns over the choice of candidates. “There are a few cases against the one chosen from Nellore who is set to become the chairman,” he said.

Adding to that, Mr. Naveen said that the person does not have any experience in dealing with fisherfolk issues.

The Rayalaseema fisherfolk have also expressed concern over the government not giving compensation to the inland fishermen during the annual ban. “While marine fisherfolk get compensation from the government, the inland fishermen do not get any compensation,” they said.

“There are about 12,000 families in Kurnool district alone, in about 120 cooperative societies, who are not eligible for the compensation,” Mr. Venkatesh said.