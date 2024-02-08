February hotter than normal by 3 to 4.5 °C this year in Andhra Pradesh

February 08, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Just into the first week of February, a few regions in the State have already begun experiencing hot, summer-like conditions over the past three days, thanks to global warming and El Nino.

On February 6 and 7, the maximum temperatures in the State were recorded in Kurnool with 38 °C and 38.5 °C respectively. These temperatures are a deviation from the normal by 4 °C.

Nandyal followed Kurnool with 37.3°C and 38 °C respectively, on February 6 and 7, while Anantapur is at the third position with 36.5 °C and 37.3 °C.

Other places in Rayalaseema, Guntur and Krishna districts too recorded a rise in maximum temperatures, which increased further on February 7 (Wednesday). The deviation from the normal being somewhere between 3 and 4.5 °C in these places.

However, the degree of deviations was lesser in the north coastal Andhra Pradesh in comparison to Rayalaseema and other coastal districts. Visakhapatnam’s maximum temperature hovered around 30 °C.

“The South Peninsula, comprising all the five Southern States, has experienced warmer winters recently. This year, the minimum temperatures in the five States were the second highest in January in 123 years, the first one being 2021. Similarly, the maximum temperatures in January in this region were the fifth highest in 123 years. In Andhra Pradesh, too, the minimum temperatures were higher than normal,” said S. Karunasagar, a scientist working with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati.

Prevalence of El Nino and global warming are the main factors driving the rise, the scientist said, adding that the temperatures will continue to rise unless there is a rain spell. The temperatures are most likely to increase every year due to global warming, he said.

As per IMD’s summer outlook, Rayalaseema is likely to experience above-normal temperatures, and coastal Andhra Pradesh will see normal to above-normal temperatures in summer. A complete picture of summer will emerge in the last week of February, Mr. Karunasagar said.

The temperatures recorded by various stations in the State on February 8: Anantapur 37.9 °C, Kurnool 38.4 °C, Kadapa 37.8 °C, Amaravati 36.2 °C, Nandigama 37.2 °C, Ongole 34.1 °C, Nellore, 33.5 °C, Visakhapatnam 28.9 °C, Narsapuram 33.2 °C.

