Feasibility study for two RoBs soon in Guntur

NHAI officer inspects three sites

A feasibility study will be done after a week for the construction of a road over-bridge at Arundelpeta and Gaddipadu and a low-height subway at Syamala Nagar, said Regional Officer, NHAI, Sravan Kumar Singh.

Mr. Singh along with Municipal Commissioner Nishant Kumar inspected three areas and expressed the opinion that there was a requirement of two ROBs and an LHS at Syamala Nagar.

MLC Lella Appireddy also joined them at Syamala Nagar.

The GMC proposed that two new RoBs should be built at Gaddipadu on the inner ring road phase 1 and at Arundelpeta where the park dishing bridge built in 1958 is too narrow for the growing traffic.

The LHS at Syamala Nagar would ease traffic congestion as the traffic from Nallpadu has increased considerably.