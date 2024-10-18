Feasibility of revoking GO 117 is being looked into, education wing officials tell teacher unions

The government has assured the representatives of the teacher unions in the State that it would look into the feasibility of revoking the contentious GO 117 issued by the previous YSR Congress Party government.

Officials of the School Education Department held talks with the representatives of the recognised teacher unions in the State on October 18 (Friday) and asked their suggestions on the key issues related to GO 117.

Sources said the teacher unions were unanimous in their demand for repeal of the GO pertaining to reapportionment of teaching staff in the State-run schools. The leaders wanted the government to revive the old school structure where Classes 1 to 5 and Classes 6 to 10 were in the same school complexes.

As part of school re-structuring programme, the YSRCP government had embarked on merger of Classes 3 to 5 in primary schools with the nearest high schools, which saw stiff resistance by teacher organisations and other stakeholders, who said the new policy had left primary schools with only Classes 1 and 2, resulting in a sharp decline in the number of teachers, which ultimately led to migration of a large number of children from the government schools to private institutions.

Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation State president Ch. Manjula said the federation had also insisted on effective measures to strengthen pre-primary schools and that they should be made to function from the campuses of primary schools.

The association leaders also insisted on appointment of headmasters and physical directors to all high schools in the State and appointment of an additional physical director in schools with a student strength of more than 300.

Ms. Manjula said the federation’s suggestion that the second physical director should be a female candidate in view of the large number of girl students in government schools was taken well by the officials.

State president of the AP Primary Teachers’ Association A.G.S. Ganapathi Rao and general secretary K. Prakash Rao suggested that adequate teaching staff be posted in all primary and secondary schools and Telugu be made the medium of instruction in primary education. They also wanted restriction on the number of students to 30 in each class in upper primary schools and in Classes 9 and 10, the student strength should be limited to 40 in each section. They also wanted removal of apps in use for various purposes, as they had imposed additional burden on teachers, they said.

They said the Director of School Education V. Vijay Rama Raju had assured them that he would conduct a meeting with the teacher associations on every Friday and that the next meeting would discuss the issue of promotions.