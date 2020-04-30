Fearing quarantine, two strangers flee into forest

The presence of two strangers created a flutter in the remote and forested village Keeramanda in Bangarupalem mandal on Thursday evening. The duo, reportedly transgenders, visited the village to see a local youth, who reportedly showed signs of abnormal behaviour in recent months.

When a resident objected to their presence during COVID-19 lockdown, one of them allegedly said that they were from Mumbai. Suddenly a group of villagers surrounded them, demanding that they be sent to quarantine.

The duo then broke the cordon and fled into the nearby forest. As it was already dusk, the locals informed the Bangarupalem police about the incident.

Sub-Inspector (Bangarupalem) K. Ramakrishna said the duo, dressed oddly and behaving strangely, came to the village to meet a youth. When the villagers threatened to send them to quarantine, the duo fled into the forest. “We have launched a search for them. A special party is despatched to trace them. Preliminary information is that they are not from Mumbai, but used to frequent Mumbai,” he said.