Andhra Pradesh

Fearing eye surgery,65-year-old ends life

An insect fell in an eye of Naganna

Fearing surgery for eye infection, 65-year-old Nedibottu Naganna of Venkatapuram Colony in Yemmiganur town in Kurnool district allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous chemical.

Naganna suffered inflammation of his eyes when an insect fell in an eye at home a month ago.

His sons took him to an optician, who detected the infection and suggested surgery to prevent loss of vision.

However, Naganna was reluctant to undergo surgery and when family members pressured him, he left home a couple of days ago, according to the police.

Case registered

The body of Naganna, who is survived by wife, six sons and two daughters, was found near the compound wall of the Andhra Pradesh residential school at Banavasi, according to Yemmiganur rural Sub-Inspector Venugopal.

A case was registered, the SI said.

Comments
