Fearing eye surgery,65-year-old ends life

Fearing surgery for eye infection, 65-year-old Nedibottu Naganna of Venkatapuram Colony in Yemmiganur town in Kurnool district allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous chemical.
Naganna suffered inflammation of his eyes when an insect fell in an eye at home a month ago.
His sons took him to an optician, who detected the infection and suggested surgery to prevent loss of vision.
However, Naganna was reluctant to undergo surgery and when family members pressured him, he left home a couple of days ago, according to the police.
Case registered
The body of Naganna, who is survived by wife, six sons and two daughters, was found near the compound wall of the Andhra Pradesh residential school at Banavasi, according to Yemmiganur rural Sub-Inspector Venugopal.
A case was registered, the SI said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.