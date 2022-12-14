Fearing defeat due to anti-incumbency, Jagan may go for early polls, says Chandrababu Naidu

December 14, 2022 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was contemplating early elections as fear of defeat was haunting him.

Addressing a meeting organised to review the party’s campaign, ‘Idhem Kharma Mana Rashtraniki’, Mr. Naidu claimed tremendous public response, and said people were vexed with Mr. Jagan’s misrule and that the YSR Congress Party was sure to taste defeat in the elections.

“The Chief Minister has sensed the anti-incumbency sentiment, and that has set him thinking if he should go for polls in May or October, or wait till 2024,” said Mr. Naidu.

The TDP chief said extensive campaigns of ‘Badude Badudu’ followed by ‘Idhem Kharma’ had effectively exposed the failures of the ruling party, and people had started openly criticising the government.

Mr. Naidu said, “Despite threats by the ruling party volunteers that their benefits will be stopped, people are attending the TDP meetings in large numbers.’

He said the State’s finances were in a shambles. Many retired employees had not received their monthly pension and government employees were not paid their salaries till December 13. Mr. Naidu promised to revive all the schemes withdrawn by the YSR Congress Party once the TDP comes to power.

The agriculture sector presented a grim scenario and farmers were finding it difficult to sell their produce, he said, adding that the housing scheme of the ruling party was a sham.

“Over 12 lakh housing units were built when TDP was in power while the number of houses constructed under YSR CP rule was as low as five,” he said.

Stating that the State was far behind others in terms of development due to the faulty policies of the ruling party, he directed the party leaders to effectively explain YSRCP’s failures to the people.