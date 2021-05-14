Andhra Pradesh

Fearing contracting COVID, 3 of family ‘end life’

Three members of a family allegedly committed suicide on Friday reportedly fearing that they have contracted COVID-19, at Nallabelli village of Vepada mandal in Vizianagaram district.

Udata Satyanarayana Gupta (62), his wife U. Satyavati (57), and mother-in-law Venkata Subbamma (84), allegedly consumed poison and later jumped into a well.

According to police, they were living in Chodavaram of Visakhapatnam for the last 10 years and came to their native place on Sunday. They went for COVID-19 test and the result is yet to come. Suspected that they had COVID-19 symptoms and worried about medical expenses and social boycott, they allegedly ended their lives.

The police registered a case and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

People in distress and can call helpline (Police-100, COVID Helpline-1075) for counselling and guidance.

