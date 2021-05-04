Fearing another lockdown, people go for panic buying in Vijayawada

Heavy rush seen at rice and oil mills, vegetable markets, ATMs

With COVID cases rising by the day and the demand for lockdown is increasing, people are lining up at the shops to buy provisions and other requirements fearing that the government may clamp lockdown.

Heavy rush was seen at the Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs) and at the banks. The State government has announced partial curfew from 12 Noon to 5 a.m. in all districts from May 5.

People flooded rythu bazars, vegetable markets, provisional stores and other establishments to maintain stocks fearing lockdown. Maintaining social distance and by wearing masks and gloves public were seen standing in queues at the grocery shops.

Heavy rush was seen at the wholesale shops located in One Town, Kaleswara Rao Market, Bhavanipuram, Kothapeta, Patamata and other areas on Tuesday.

“There is a possibility of imposing lockdown as COVID cases are on the raise. Many patients are dying due to the dreaded virus and a debate is going on the need to impose lockdown,” said a housewife, C. Seetha, who was seen at Patama Rythu Bazar.

Long queues were seen at the rice and oil mills and people are buying provisions for the next three months. Huge rush was witnessed at the wholesale egg traders, dry fruit shops and the fruit stalls.

Curfew like situation

Almost lockdown like situation was seen at many places in Krishna, West Godavari and East Godavari districts, as police mobilised forces to prevent public gathering and to implement curfew.

In West Godavari district, Secretariat staff were making door-to-door to identify the positive cases and first and second contacts in villages. Barricades were arranged in the containment zones in Kalla, Bhimavaram, Undi, Palakol, Narsapuram and other mandals.

Police intensified patrolling in Tanuku, Eluru, Polavaram, Kovvur, Jangareddygudem, Buttaigudem, Jeelugumilli, Rajamahendravaram and other places, said Eluru Range DIG K.V. Mohan Rao.

Public announcements

To control the mobs at public places and junctions, police were seen cautioning the people not to come out of houses and move on the roads unnecessarily, through public addressing systems. Police were seen doing patrolling on Bluecolts, Rakshak, Sodhana and other vehicles in Krishna district.

“There is no need to panic as essential services were given exemption from curfew. All medical shops, milk booths, drinking water kiosks and other emergency services will remain open and we request the public not to gather at shops,” a police officer said.

“We have senior citizens at home, and the medical shop owners are not giving the required medicines since a few days citing shortage of stocks of some brands. So, we are making rounds to the medical shops to buy the emergency medicines,” said an engineering student V. Sriram.