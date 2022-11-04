Fear on exposure of Vizag land scandal behind A.P. govt.’s decision to cancel Jana Sena event: Nadendla Manohar

JSP will launch a field study to expose land deals behind Jaganna housing scheme from November 12

T. Appala Naidu KAKINADA
November 04, 2022 13:55 IST

Jana Sena PAC Chairman Nadendla Manohar consoles family of a party member who died recently at a meeting in Kakinada on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee (PAC) Chairman Nadendla Manohar on Friday, November 4, 2022, stated that Chief Minister Y.S.Jaganmohan Reddy had to ensure cancellation of recent Visakhapatnam Jana Vani in fear of exposure of land scandals in the Visakhapatnam city.

In Kakinada city, Mr. Manohar has distributed cheques of financial aid next to the party members who died recently.

Speaking to the newsmen, Mr. Manohar has stated; “Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy had sensed that the grievances on the Visakhapatnam land scandals would be received at the Jana Vani. If that happens, all the land scandals will be exposed at the Jana Vani and that sense of fear drove him to ensure cancellation of the Jana Sena Jana Vani”. 

Mr. Manohan has reminded that the Jani Vani was successfully conducted in Bhimavaram and Tirupathi. 

Housing scandal

The Jana Sena Party will conduct a three-day field study across the State from November 12 to expose the land deals in the Jagananna housing scheme.

“In Jagananna housing scheme, the MLAs, MPs and public representatives were behind the land deals done with the farmers’ land. In the deals, the farmer remains the loser. The land was paid double the actual cost but that did not reach the farmer who parted with his land for the scheme”, said Mr. Manohar. 

The PAC Chairman has lamented that the construction of 1.5 lakh houses have been completed as against the sanctioned 18.63 lakhs. 

“The Kakinada housing site, where the housing scheme was unveiled, itself remains unliveable. The Jana Sena Party will expose the housing deals during the three-day study”, said Mr. Manohar.

