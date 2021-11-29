Fear of viral fevers grips rain-battered Chittoor

CHITTOOR

29 November 2021 01:13 IST

Officials zero in on areas where water-logging had taken place

Fear has gripped people in Chittoor district where incessant rain since early November has rendered many areas vulnerable to the threat of viral fevers and diarrhoea.

Last month, diarrhoea broke out in Renigunta and Vadamalapeta mandals, where over 70 cases were reported, which included two casualties.

District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) U. Sree Hari told The Hindu that the medical and health administration had been keeping a watch on areas where water-logging took place.

“Our primary focus is to prevent the outbreak of diarrhoea. We are zeroing in on low-lying areas that were flooded, as the possibility of such an outbreak is more here due to the mixing up of drinking water with the drainage flow. As a precautionary measure, all the primary health centres, sub-centres have been supplied with sufficient stocks of ORS sachets and essential medicines,” he said.

Awareness camps

The official said the threat of viral fevers or mosquito-borne diseases is low when it is raining.

“But, the problem arises when the rain stops. The stagnant water from the fresh pools slowly leads to the breeding of mosquitoes responsible for dengue. We have initiated steps for clearing the stagnant water in all rural areas and municipalities,” he said.

Deputy DM&HO P. Ravi Raju said that awareness camps on the steps needed to keep the viral fevers at bay were conducted in the eastern mandals, covering the Nagari and Puttur municipalities in the first phase.

‘Drink boiled water’

“As the Chittoor district had witnessed heavy rain for a month, we advise people to boil the water before drinking. Every day, we are alerting the field staff through virtual meetings to intensify surveillance on viral fevers in rural areas,” he said.

The district officials are focussing on Varadaiahpalem and KVB Puram mandals, with its history of dengue outbreak twice between 2016 and 2018, leading to over 50 casualties.