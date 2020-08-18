Fear is your worst enemy, Collector tells COVID patients

‘Staying composed and happy will help in speedy recovery’

There is nothing to fear even if you have turned positive for coronavirus, you can defeat it effectively just by being brave and following the instructions of the medical officers and paramedical staff, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu told the patients in the Cancer Care Centre in Sarada Nagar in the city on Monday.

At ;east 112 persons who tested positive for the virus have been lodged here, which is at present being used as a facility to house COVID patients.

Inspecting the arrangements and boosting their morale, Mr. Chandrudu said if one is composed and happy, and eliminates fear from one’s mind, returning home with negative status is an easy task. Fear was their worst enemy, he said, and to divert their attention from their illness, a movie screen had been arranged on the hospital premises, he said. . Oxygen support was provided to each and every bed through pipeline.

On Monday, while 535 new cases were registered in Anantapur district, 918 were discharged (24,300 cumulative total) with 5,533 currently being treated.

The cumulative tally of positive persons crossed the 30,000 mark (30,062) on Monday. With five deaths, total fatalities went up to 229.

In Kurnool district too, the number of positive cases in 24 hours came down drastically to 372 by Monday 9 a.m. and the cumulative total went up to 33,952 with 26,407 discharged so far. In all 7,248 persons were getting treated and total number of deaths reached 297.