FDNA opposes shifting of tribal university location

The Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) general secretary A. Aja Sarma and organising secretary M.S. Vasa on Wednesday asked the State government to shun its plan to shift the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh from Mentada in Parvatipuram-Manyam district to Relli village in Kothavalasa mandal of Vizianagaram district, as it would further jeopardise the progress of its establishment.

Along with other members, both Mr. Sarma and Mr. Vasa visited Mentada and observed the construction works of the university proceeding with the funds allocated by the Union government as per the assurances given in A.P. Reorganisation Act.

Speaking to media later, Mr. Sarma said that Minister for Human Resources Development and IT had recently announced in the Assembly that the university would be constructed at Relli village since it was proposed during previous TDP regime (2014-19).

“The establishment of the university has already been delayed. So, the Centre would take more time for approvals again if the government plans to shift the location. That is why, we request the government to continue the works at Mentada which is located in Scheduled Tribe (ST) constituency of Saluru in Parvatipuram Manyam district,” he added.

