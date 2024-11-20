ADVERTISEMENT

FDNA opposes shifting of tribal university location

Updated - November 20, 2024 07:30 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

Establishment of the university has already been delayed, and the Centre would take more time for approvals if the government plans to shift the location once again, says FDNA general secretary

The Hindu Bureau

FDNA representatives A. Aja Sarma, M.S. Vasa and others observing the ongoing works of Central Tribal University located at Mentada in Parvatipuram Manyam district on Wednesday.

The Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) general secretary A. Aja Sarma and organising secretary M.S. Vasa on Wednesday asked the State government to shun its plan to shift the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh from Mentada in Parvatipuram-Manyam district to Relli village in Kothavalasa mandal of Vizianagaram district, as it would further jeopardise the progress of its establishment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with other members, both Mr. Sarma and Mr. Vasa visited Mentada and observed the construction works of the university proceeding with the funds allocated by the Union government as per the assurances given in A.P. Reorganisation Act.

Speaking to media later, Mr. Sarma said that Minister for Human Resources Development and IT had recently announced in the Assembly that the university would be constructed at Relli village since it was proposed during previous TDP regime (2014-19).

“The establishment of the university has already been delayed. So, the Centre would take more time for approvals again if the government plans to shift the location. That is why, we request the government to continue the works at Mentada which is located in Scheduled Tribe (ST) constituency of Saluru in Parvatipuram Manyam district,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US