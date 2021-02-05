FDNA opposes privatisation of VSP

The Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) has deplored the decision of the Central government to totally divest its stake in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in the garb of privatisation.

In a statement here on Thursday, FDNA general secretary A. Aja Sarma recalled that the plant was established in the city after a long struggle of the Telugu people, and recalled that 32 persons had sacrificed their lives during the struggle. He alleged that the NDA government was deceiving the Telugu people. He recalled that 20,000 acres of land was acquired from the people for the steel plant.

The only shore-based steel plant in the country, VSP has assets worth ₹2.5 lakh crore. It provides employment to nearly one lakh people both directly and indirectly, Mr. Sarma said, adding that the FDNA wholly supported the VSP workers who are agitating for the privatisation proposal to be dropped.