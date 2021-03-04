FDNA extends support to AP bandh on March 5

Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) has appealed to the people to extend total support to the State bandh being organised on March 5 against the move of the Centre to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

While extending support to the proposed State bandh, FDNA general secretary A. Aja Sarma said in a statement here on Wednesday that VSP was contributing to the progress of Andhra Pradesh, especially north Andhra. Referring to the changing stand of BJP leaders from A.P., he said that the local BJP leaders, who had camped in Delhi with the promise of convincing the Centre to change its mind, are now singing a different tune.

He alleged that they had proved with their actions that they were more keen on protecting their political future rather than safeguarding the interests of the State. BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao went a step ahead and tried to convince the public, saying that privatisation was a better option. Mr. Sarma opined that privatisation was nothing but handing over national assets to the corporate companies.