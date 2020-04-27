FCV tobacco auctionbegins on a low note

The auction of flue cured virginia (FCV) tobacco began on a low note on Monday after the State government’s nod even as the lockdown entered the fifth week.
The auction began at four Southern Light Soils (SLS) platforms at Tanguturu and Kondepi in Prakasam district and one NLA platform at Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district.
Bid prices
A release from the Tobacco Board said that 260 bales of produce have arrived to the auction platforms, of which 218 bales were sold on Monday. The highest bid was offered at ₹175 per kg, while the lowest was ₹125 per kg.
The Tobacco Board said that more auction platforms would be set up in the coming days, after assessing the local conditions and assured all help to the farmers.
