Andhra Pradesh

FCI transports huge amount of grains by rail

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has transported 3.42 lakh metric tonnes of food grains by train to West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnata during the lockdown, said FCI AGM (General) B. Ranga Prasad Naik.

The corporation has exported 9,900 metric tonnes of food grains by sea to Andaman and Nicobar. FCI is implementing several schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for the beneficiaries and migrants, and all the schemes are being monitored by FCI Chairman and Managing Director D.V. Prasad.

FCI has procured 21.85 lakh metric tonnes of paddy during the ongoing Rabi seasion in Andhra Pradesh. About 4.02 lakh metric tonnes of rice has been distributed to 2.68 crore beneficiaries under PMGKAY Scheme, Mr. Ranga Prasad said.

