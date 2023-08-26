FCI to release rice and wheat into open market to stabilise prices

August 26, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Food Corporation of India (FCI), regional office, Amaravati, is offering 4,000 tonnes of wheat and 13,018 tonnes of rice under Open Market Sale Scheme-Domestic (OMSS-D) through e-auction to be held on August 30 (Wednesday).

As on date, 7,69,609 tonnes of rice and 12,125 tonnes of wheat is available with FCI, Andhra Pradesh. Chandrasekhar Joshi, general manager, FCI, Andhra Pradesh region, told The Hindu on Saturday that in addition to the above, 7,96,000 tonnes of rice is available with the State government under the Central Pool.

He said that in order to participate in the e-auction, the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) amount should be credited electronically in favour of GM, FCI, regional office, Amaravati, by 6 p.m. on Monday (August 28).

ADVERTISEMENT

Now onwards, for wheat against one PAN, a buyer can bid only 100 tonnes of wheat throughout the country, provided the buyer has valid GST registration in that particular State and valid FSSAI licence as on the date of publishing the tender, he clarified.

Mr. Chandrasekhar further explained that interested flour millers, wheat grinders and manufacturers of wheat products may contact M-Junction at www.valuejunction.in/fci for further registration and participation in the e-auction. All successful bidders have to process the wheat into products and release into market for sale within thirty days from the last date of lifting.

As for rice, a buyer can bid 1,000 tonnes. Now onwards, the reserve price for fortified rice kernels (FRK) is ₹2,973 a quintal and for non-FRK rice, the reserve price is ₹2,900 a quintal.

The Government of India has decided to release wheat and rice into the open market through OMSS-D to stabilise the retail prices of wheat, atta and rice throughout the country. To check the increasing price trend of rice and wheat, it was decided to offload 25 LMT (lakh metric tonnes) of rice and 50 LMT of wheat under OMSS-D. Accordingly, two LMT of wheat will be offered in the weekly e-auctions by FCI, he explained.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.