FCI to procure 15.60 lakh metric tonnes of fortified rice from Andhra Pradesh

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has chalked out plans to procure 15.60 lakh Metric Tonnes (MT) of fortified rice from Andhra Pradesh this year: six lakh MT during Kharif and 9.60 lakh MT during the Rabi season. The Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution had launched the programme for distribution of Fortified Rice (having three micronutrients – folic acid, iron and vitamin B-12) to children and lactating mothers.

As part of it, the FCI was asked to come up with a comprehensive plan to scale up the annual supply of fortified rice. Subsequently, the procurement plans were prepared.

FCI General Manager Amaresh Kumar says a total target of 23.60 lakh MT of fortified rice is to be procured from Andhra Pradesh. Of this, A.P. State Civil Supplies Corporation will procure 9.02 lakh MT. The remaining would be procured by the FCI.

While the fortified rice procured by the State Civil Supplies Corporation would be for the requirements of A.P., the FCI’s procurement is meant for other States.

FCI would supply the fortified rice to Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The respective governments would distribute the fortified rice to high burden districts (where vitamin and mineral deﬁciencies, anaemia and other defects were identified) in those States.

The FCI supplied fortified rice to 17 lakh children under the Mid-Day Meals (MDM) scheme and 55,607 Anganwadi Centres under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) for 2021-22 in A.P.

During the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22, five districts, including Vizianagaram, Kurnool, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam and Kadapa were identified as aspirational/ high burden districts in Andhra Pradesh.

Rice fortification is a major step towards achieving food security to the lactating mothers and adolescent/young school-going children, he says.

FCI Deputy General Manager (Quality Control) Sridevi says that there’s a false campaign that the fortified rice was ‘plastic rice’.

People should realise that there was no iota of truth in it. Fortifying rice involves grinding broken rice into powder, mixing it with nutrients and then shaping it into rice-like kernels using an extrusion process. These fortified kernels are then mixed with normal rice in a 1:100 ratio and then distributed for consumption. These rice-like kernels give an impression that they are plastic grains, she explained.