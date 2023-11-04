HamberMenu
FCI to hold e-auction of wheat in Andhra Pradesh on November 8

November 04, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Food Corporation of India (FCI), for the coming e-auction on November 8, has offered about 2,700 MT of wheat to Andhra Pradesh, including 100 MT for the Union Territory of Port Blair.

The wheat purchased from the FCI under the Open Market Sale Scheme-Domestic (OMSS-D) must be processed and released to the market for sale within 30 days from the last date of lifting and the bidder must submit the related papers, said Chandrasekhar Joshi, General Manager, FCI, in a statement on Saturday (November 4). 

Under the scheme, food grains (wheat) are offered in the open market at subsidised prices, fixed by the Union Ministry of CAF&PD, through e-auction in order to control the price in the market.

