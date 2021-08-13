FCI official pays tributes to Pingali

VIJAYAWADA

13 August 2021 01:02 IST

As part of the ‘Azadi Ka Mahotsav’ celebrations that mark 75 years of India’s Independence, General Manager, Food Corporation of India, A.P. Region, Amaresh Kumar visited Bhatlapenumarru near Machilipatnam, the native place of the freedom fighter and designer of the Indian flag Pingali Venkayya, on Thursday.

Mr. Kumar paid tributes to the freedom fighter by garlanding his statue.

Later, he met the villagers and enquired about the supply of foodgrains to them under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

The villagers expressed their satisfaction and thanked him for timely supply of foodgrains. Mr. Kumar also visited the local Rythu Bharosa Kendram, fair price shops and the panchayat office and interacted with the staff there.